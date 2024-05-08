29 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Francis Abu has decided to extend his contract with Belgian top-tier club Cercle Brugge for one more season.

The 23-year-old penned a new one-year deal with a year option of renewal with the Green and Black lads on Monday.

The club's official statement reads: “Abu Francis (23) has extended his contract with Cercle Brugge for one year, with the option for an additional season.”

“The Ghanaian international has been playing for the Association since the summer of 2022, when Cercle had signed the midfielder from Norwegian Nordsjaelland. Francis received his training in Ghana at the well-known Right to Dream Academy.”

Abu has been a key member of Cercle Brugge since arriving at the club in 2022 from Danish Super Liga side FC Nordsjaelland for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, who can play both defensively and offensively in midfield, immediately showed his value in Bruges: in his first season he played 33 games and contributed 2 goals and 3 assists.

At the beginning of this season, Abu was injured and was sidelined for six months. Since his return in February, he has played minutes in every game, including the Champions' Play-Offs.

“I am very happy that I can sign for an extra year and am already looking forward to what is to come. Cercle has given me many opportunities, that is the most important thing.

With this extension, they show that they believe in me. After my injury, I am stronger than ever before. It is also more and more fun to come back after an injury to a team that is performing well. Everyone here is hungry and pushing each other,” said Abu Francis.

Following his explosive performance at Cercle Brugge, Ghana coach Otto Addo handed him a debut call-up to the Black Stars for March's international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.