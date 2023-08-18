18 minutes ago

Ghanaian international midfielder, Furkan Ahmed, has completed a transfer to UAE's first division side, Masfoot Sports and Cultural Club, on a season-long loan from his parent club, Emirates FC.

This marks Furkan Ahmed's second loan stint since joining the prominent club, as he previously spent a loan spell with Hatta Sports Club in the previous season.

During his time with Hatta Sports Club, he played a pivotal role in their triumph in the first division championship, propelling them back into the topflight league.

Furkan Ahmed's extensive experience and exposure in the UAE second-tier league are noteworthy, particularly after leading Hatta Sports Club to victory in the last campaign.

This victory marked his second championship win in his career, the first being with Emirates Club during the 2020/21 season.

At 22 years old, Furkan has consistently displayed impressive performances, with his major setback being injuries. However, he is optimistic about the new season, aiming for an injury-free period to showcase his skills on the field.

With his move to Ajman, Furkan has set his sights on establishing himself as a key player and integral figure in the Masfoot Sports and Cultural Club team.

His new journey begins as he and his teammates return from the first phase of their preseason in Serbia, gearing up for the upcoming 2023/24 season set to kick off next month.

Furkan Ahmed's loan transfer to Masfoot Sports and Cultural Club not only presents him with a fresh opportunity to shine but also contributes to the strengthening of the team's midfield as they prepare for the challenges of the new season.