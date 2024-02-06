7 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has embarked on a significant new chapter in his professional career, completing a noteworthy transfer to Finnish club HJK.

The move follows the finalization of a 2+1 year contract agreement between Sarpei and HJK, marking a pivotal transition for the 25-year-old player.

Renowned for his defensive prowess, Sarpei arrives at HJK after an extensive tenure with German outfit Ingolstadt, where he honed his skills across various tiers of German football since his debut at the age of 18.

Sarpei's suitability for the defensive midfield role underwent rigorous assessment during a comprehensive week and a half trial period with HJK.

Throughout this period, he actively participated in demanding training sessions and impressively showcased his abilities in two Liigacup encounters, ultimately earning the confidence of the club's coaching staff.

HJK's sports director, Vesa Mäki, expressed optimism about Sarpei's addition to the squad, highlighting his contributions to the team's midfield dynamics.

"Hans brings balance to the midfield: Physicality to our pressing play and quality to break the lines both by passing and passing. And of course his experience in Germany's big leagues will be useful for us in the European games, for example," Mäki remarked.

Echoing Mäki's sentiments, HJK coach Ferran Sibila commended Sarpei's performance during training sessions and expressed belief in the midfielder's potential to make significant contributions to the team's success.

"He looked good in training already, but we believe that we haven't seen even close to the best of what he can offer," Sibila stated.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei is set to wear jersey number 14 as he embarks on this exciting new phase of his football career with HJK.