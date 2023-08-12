3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba made his debut appearance for UD Almeria in the opening match of the 2023/24 La Liga season on Friday, August 11, 2023.

However, the debut proved to be one to forget for the midfielder and his team, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano.

Iddrisu Baba, who joined UD Almeria on loan from Mallorca with an option to buy during the summer, started the match and played for 77 minutes before being replaced by Gonzalo Melero.

The 27-year-old midfielder had previously amassed 150 appearances for Mallorca, with 91 of them coming in the top tier of Spanish football.

Unfortunately for Iddrisu Baba and UD Almeria, the match didn't go as planned. Rayo Vallecano took control of the game early on and capitalized on defensive lapses from UD Almeria.

Rayo Vallecano's Isi Palazon opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 20th minute, giving the visitors the lead. Just eight minutes later, they were awarded another penalty, which Randy Nteka converted to make it 2-0.

The defeat was a disappointing start for Iddrisu Baba and his new team, but they will have the opportunity to bounce back in their next league fixture.

UD Almeria is set to face Real Madrid at home in their upcoming league match, where they will look to secure their first points of the season and put the opening day loss behind them.