2 hours ago

Ghanaian national team player Jennifer Cudjoe has completed a move to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland women's team.

The 29-year-old midfielder most recently played in the prestigious American soccer series, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), representing NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Now, she has signed a 1-year contract with FC Nordsjaelland.

The acquisition of Jennifer Cudjoe has generated excitement within the Women's League team, with sports director Jessica Davis expressing her enthusiasm.

"If there is one person you want to bring into your team, it is Jennifer. Jennifer will join the team as one of the oldest, which is why, with her previous experiences, she will bring a lot of experience with her to our young Women's League team."

Davis highlights Cudjoe's wealth of valuable experience, both from her time in the NWSL and her international appearances with the Ghanaian national team.

She has several international experiences with Ghana and comes from the best American league, the NWSL, where players come with a great hunger to win, become the best version of themselves and have the skills to compete at the highest level.

"On the pitch, Jennifer is a strong defensive midfielder who loves to be on the ball. We hope that she can develop into a central leader in our midfield."

As one of the older players joining the young Women's League team at FC Nordsjaelland, Jennifer Cudjoe's previous experiences will undoubtedly bring valuable leadership and expertise to the squad.

Known as a strong defensive midfielder who excels in ball possession, the team hopes that Cudjoe will develop into a central leader in their midfield.

With her international experience and hunger to succeed, she is expected to make a significant impact on the team and contribute to their growth and success in the upcoming season.