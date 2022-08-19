57 minutes ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed is heading to English Premier League strugglers Everton as his side is in talks with the Merseyside club.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

Kudus, 22, is about to make the move to Everton on loan, with an option to buy.

He joined the Dutch champions in the summer of 2020, from the Danish side FC Nordsjaelland for nine million euros.

The attacking midfielder had a stormy start to life at Ajax as he scored and assisted for fun, but his development stalled due to injuries.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.

Everton will now be the beneficiaries from that as the player has agreed on personal terms with the English side with a move imminent.

The Toffees lost their first two Premier League games against Chelsea (0-1) and Aston Villa (2-1) and need a lot of reinforcement to avoid the drop that they narrowly missed last season.