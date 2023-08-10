2 hours ago

Anticipation was high as Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed appeared poised to make a significant move to the English Premier League side Brighton this week.

Plans were underway, including a scheduled medical examination on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Having already agreed upon personal terms with Brighton, a substantial €40 million agreement had been reached between the club and Ajax for the transfer of Kudus Mohammed.

However, an impasse has arisen before the contract could even be signed.

The player and his representatives are insistent on the inclusion of a release clause in his Brighton contract, a condition that the English side is reluctant to entertain.

Brighton's reputation for demanding hefty transfer fees and their firm negotiation stance, as exemplified by the Moises Caicedo case, has led the Ghanaian player to be cautious about his future moves.

The transfer hangs in the balance, with Ajax eager to retain the talented player.

Should none of the involved parties relent, the transfer may indeed collapse.

At 23 years old, Kudus Mohammed stood out as a stellar performer for Ajax during the previous season, showcasing his remarkable skill and attracting the attention of various Premier League clubs.

Although his contract extends until the summer of 2025, his market value is estimated at an impressive €40 million.

His outstanding campaign saw him contribute 18 goals and 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, further cementing his status as a rising star in European football.

While several prominent Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool, have displayed interest in Kudus Mohammed, it appears that Brighton is on the brink of securing his talents.

As the summer transfer window remains open, the stage is set for Kudus Mohammed's departure from Ajax, as he eagerly anticipates new prospects and challenges to fuel his continuous career growth.