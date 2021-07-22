1 hour ago

The impressive showing of Ghanaian midfielder Kyei Sebe Baffour in the Guinean topflight has been rewarded as he has been nominated for the best foreign player award in the Guinea National Championship.

He was an integral member for Horoya AC in the Guinean league and has therefore been nominated for the award.

Baffour, 24, helped Horoya AC in their run up to the league title triumph and will compete with teammate and Senegalese defender Khadim Diaw and Togolese midfielder Farid Tchadenon who plays for Hafia FC.

The winner of the prestigious best foreign player accolade will be announced on 31 July 2021 during the award ceremony at the Onomo Hotel in Conakry-Guinea.

