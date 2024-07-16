2 hours ago

RSC Anderlecht announced on Tuesday that Ghanaian international midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has signed a contract extension until 2027.

Ashimeru, who joined Anderlecht from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, has become a cornerstone of the team, surpassing 100 appearances despite facing injuries last season.

His performance during pre-season has reinforced the club's confidence in his abilities.

Jesper Fredberg, CEO of Sports at Anderlecht, emphasized the club's strategy of nurturing internal talent, citing Ashimeru's pivotal role.

He praised Ashimeru's dynamic and forward-thinking style, which aligns perfectly with the team's ethos.

In response to the extension, Ashimeru expressed gratitude to the club and fans for their support.

He highlighted his personal and professional growth at Anderlecht and his commitment to contributing further to the team's achievements.

The contract extension underscores Anderlecht's commitment to retaining talented players, ensuring competitiveness in future seasons.

With Ashimeru's continued presence, the club aims to build on their successes, relying on his consistent performances and leadership qualities.

As Anderlecht prepares for the upcoming season, Ashimeru's dedication promises to play a pivotal role in achieving the team's objectives on the field.