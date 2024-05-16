2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has become a hot commodity in the transfer market as clubs gear up for the upcoming summer window.

The Elfsborg star had a stellar campaign in the Swedish Allsvenskan last season, playing a pivotal role in his team's second-place finish in the 2023 season.

His exceptional performances have attracted interest from clubs across Europe and Major League Soccer.

Reports suggest that English clubs Hull City and Middlesbrough are eyeing Baidoo, with Leicester City also expressing interest in the midfielder.

Additionally, several European clubs, including Maccabi Haifa, Ludogorets, Ferencvaros, and NEC Nijmegen, have been keeping tabs on the talented player, who is valued at around €4 million.

Even Luton Town FC, recently relegated from the Premier League, are considering bolstering their squad with Baidoo's addition.

Elfsborg secured the services of the former Vision FC player from Norwegian club Sandness Ulf in 2022.

In the current season, Baidoo has already made an impact, contributing two goals and an assist in seven appearances.

His consistent performances have only heightened the interest from potential suitors, making him one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming transfer window.