2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer has sealed a transfer move to lower-tier Italian side Foggia after departing Palermo.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has signed until June 30, 2024.

Last season, the player won the Serie C Play Offs with the Sicilian rosanero.

The Ghanaian has departed newly promoted Italian Serie B side, Palermo, at the end of his contract which expired on 30th June, 2022.

Moses Odjer and Palermo failed to open contract talks about extending his stay with the newly promoted side and has left the club.

He was strongly linked with a move to Cesena and Avellino but there were unable to reach ana agreement.

He was integral as Palermo secured promotion to the Italian Serie B making 26 appearances for his side.

The former Tema Youth and Ghana U-20 star has played for a lot of teams in the basement of the Italian league having played for the likes of Salernitana, Catania, Trapani among others.