27 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is set to join Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning according to media reports from Spain.

The 29-year old Deportivo Alaves star will sign for the Chinese side after passing a mandatory medical examination next week.

The move, if completed will end his two seasons stay with Spanish top-flight side Deportivo Alaves.

The tough tackling midfielder joined Deportivo Alaves two seasons ago from Spanish side Granada CF.

The Black Star midfielder has since made 70 appearances for the club with a goal involvement of only three to his name.