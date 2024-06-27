7 hours ago

Initially arriving on loan with an obligation to buy, the 26-year-old has now secured a permanent contract with SS Arezzo, solidifying his role as a key figure in the team's future plans.

This transition underscores the club's confidence in Mawuli's abilities and their commitment to maintaining his pivotal position in the squad.

Mawuli played a crucial role in the team's achievements last season, appearing in 35 matches and contributing two goals.

His impactful performances on the field have endeared him to fans and established him as a valuable asset for the club.

Expressing his satisfaction with the deal, Sporting Director Nello Cutolo extended gratitude to Sudtirol for their cooperation and acknowledged Mawuli's eagerness to continue representing Arezzo.

"I am thankful to Sudtirol for their collaboration, and I appreciate the player's desire to return to our colors," Cutolo commented.

Having debuted in Serie C for Fano in 2017, followed by loan spells at Catanzaro and a subsequent permanent move to Ravenna in 2020, Mawuli's football journey has now brought him to SS Arezzo, where he aims to contribute significantly in the upcoming season and beyond.

With Mawuli now permanently part of the squad, SS Arezzo looks ahead with optimism, aiming to build upon their recent successes and strive for even greater accomplishments in the upcoming campaigns.