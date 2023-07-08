53 minutes ago

Lower-tier Italian club SS Arezzo has secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder Shaka Mawuli on loan from Serie B side FC Sudtirol for the duration of the 2023/24 football season.

The loan agreement does not include an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the loan period.

The official announcement from SS Arezzo states, "Società Sportiva Arezzo is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with footballer Shaka Eklu Mawuli, who is joining the Amaranth team from Sudtirol on a temporary basis. Born in 1998 and originally from Ghana, Mawuli has accumulated over 100 appearances in Lega Pro with clubs such as Catanzaro, Fano, Ravenna, Sambenedettese, Lucchese, and Sudtirol, where he achieved promotion to Serie B and made his debut last season."

Mawuli made his Serie C debut for Fano against Bassano on August 27, 2017.

He subsequently joined Catanzaro on loan for the 2018-19 season, with the option for the loan to be extended for an additional year at the end of the season.

Having previously played for ViOn Zlaté Moravce, Ravenna, Sambenedettese, Lucchese, and Sudtirol, Shaka Mawuli brings a wealth of experience to SS Arezzo.

The club will be hoping that his midfield prowess and contributions will bolster their performance in the upcoming season.