3 hours ago

In a season plagued by persistent injuries, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey finds himself reflecting on a challenging campaign that has hindered his impact on the pitch for Arsenal.

With just six appearances in the Premier League this season, Partey's contribution has been limited due to setbacks, with his last appearance for the club dating back to October of the previous year.

Nevertheless, the midfielder remains optimistic about his potential return, setting his sights on the upcoming top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City.

Despite the adversities faced, the 30-year-old maintains his unwavering determination to aid Arsenal in their pursuit of Premier League glory, underscoring the team's capacity to achieve significant milestones this season.

Speaking to Arsenal TV, Partey expressed, "Last year, we showed great promise and came agonizingly close to our objectives. This season, with the caliber of talent we have, I firmly believe we can achieve greatness. It's been a trying period for me, grappling with injuries, but now I am poised to give my all for the team."

Emphasizing his commitment to enhancing the team's performance, Partey sheds light on his relentless dedication during rehabilitation to regain peak fitness and make a substantive impact on the field.

"I'm prepared to contribute whatever I can to elevate our performance," he asserted. "Throughout my rehabilitation, I've toiled tirelessly to return to the level required.

Now, my focus is on reuniting with the team and making a meaningful difference."