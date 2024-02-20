7 hours ago

A Ghanaian man, probably in his late 30s or early 40s, has been nabbed by some of his compatriots in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for allegedly issuing fake identification (ID) cards.

The man is accused of taking money under the pretext of helping his fellow Ghanaians get genuine UAE ID cards but ends up giving them fake ones.

A video shared by EDHUB on X on February 20, 2024, showed the accused person being interrogated by some Ghanaians after he was caught.

He admitted that the cards he issued to a Ghanaian woman, which he was holding, are fake.

He, however, indicated that he is not the one who prints them and that he only acts as a facilitator.

“I took money to get this ID card, I have the phone number of the person who printed this ID card. I don’t know where he stays but I can give you his number so you call and tell him you want some of the ID.

“… he is called Nana Osei. I don’t work with him but he is the one who prints the IDs; so if someone need one, I get in touch with him… The IDs are duplicates… they are fake,” he said in the Twi dialect.

Some of the people in the video accused him of taking money from them and hiding from them.

The accused person also received some slaps from some of the people but the man who was interrogating him urged them to stop hitting the suspect.

Some of his victims suggested that he should be taken to the authorities so he would be deported to Ghana.

