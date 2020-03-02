26 minutes ago

Ghanaian player Tonaldo Appiah has secured a move to Philippines Football League side Mendiola Fc after joining from Gree Aechers United where he starred last season.

Appiah will in the coming football season in the Philippines feature for Mendiola Fc.

The Ghanaian alongside John Celiz who both played for Green Archers United last season were introduced at the team's media launch Club Filipino in San Juan City on Saturday night

Also joining Mendiola are John Macapal, JRV Malayo, Dave Deloso, and Sean Epili.

Mendiola, despite losing Sendra and Angeles, maintained the core of its lineup last year led by skipper Aaron Altiche, co-captain Ash Flores, and defender Soul Ndepe.

"We have strengthened our lineup with a fine mix of standouts from the college tournaments, tough and experienced local players, and strong foreign players," said Erwin Isla, the team manager.

Mendiola, mainly composed of alumni from San Beda, now has a major backer as well in Ricardo Penson, who is also helping the cause of the Red Booters in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

"As longtime supporters of the San Beda University seniors NCAA football team, strengthening Mendiola FC 1991 provides a full growth cycle/portal for the sport and the players," said Penson.

Mendiola will look to do better than the fifth-place finish in last year's PFL season.