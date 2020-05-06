1 hour ago

Ghanaian players in the Bundesliga could return to action as plans to bring back the competition in some few days time is in motion.

The league currently has six Ghanaian players plying their trade across three clubs of which they are expected to make a sharp return as the end of the coronavirus break begins.

Fortuna Dusseldorf's Ghanaian quartet of Kasim Nuhu, Kelvin Ofori, Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Ampomah are among the six players from the West African country who would be ecstatic about the news revealed on Wednesday.

Osei Wriedt of Bayern Munich and Christopher Antwi-Adjei of Paderborn are among the Ghanaians who are also delighted that they could be returning to action in the coming days.

Germany’s health minister has backed the Bundesliga’s plan to resume in 10 days time with final approval on the league’s return due on Wednesday.

“The (football league’s) basic concept makes sense and could serve as a model for other professional sports. But we have to see how it goes,” Jens Spahn told radio station Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday.

The German Football League (DFL) hopes on Wednesday to get the go-ahead to restart the season from May 15 when Chancellor Angela Merkels meets the 16 state leaders via a conference call.