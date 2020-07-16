1 hour ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kudus Mohammed has on Thursday completed his move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus has been handed the jersey no.20 shirt at his new club which last worn by Lasse Schöne.

The talented midfielder joined the Dutch side from FC Nordsjaelland after both clubs agreed on a 9 million euro transfer fee.

Kudus has been a revelation this season for his Danish club netting 11 goals in 25 league appearances from midfield.

His sublime form for the Danish side caught the attention of major clubs in Europe with the likes of Everton, Liverpool, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund all expressing an interest in the player.

He spurned overtures from all these teams to sign for Ajax who have a good track record for honing and harnessing the talents of potentials into the finished good before flogging to the highest bidder from the richer leagues.

The Ghanaian will replace Moroccan International Hakim Ziyech who left Ajax to join Chelsea in the summer.