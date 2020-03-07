1 hour ago

Ghanaian teen sensation Kwame Poku, was on target twice for Colchester United as they dispatched Carlisle United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Brunton Park in the English League Two.

John McGreal’s side picked up all three points in a dominant display in their visit to Carlisle United.

The visitors came alive with five minutes to go in the first half when Kwame Poku curled in a fine effort to give the U’s a deserved lead.

Just two minutes later, the travelling fans were celebrating again, when Luke Norris powered home a header from inside the six-yard box from a Bramall corner.

The Ghanaian international added to his side’s lead fifteen minutes into the second half, with an incredible curling volley that nestled in the bottom corner to put Colchester three goals ahead.

A brilliant win for the away side pushes them back into the play-off places with Port Vale drawing at Cheltenham, and Northampton losing at home to Mansfield.

Both sides had chances to take the lead early on, with Carlisle going close first. Nick Anderton shot just wide as the U’s struggled to clear a corner initially.

Luke Norris was unlucky not to open the scoring for the visitors less than a minute later, when he stumbled trying to control a Jackson cross. His shot was weak and cleared by the Carlisle defence.

Cohen Bramall was close to replicating his spectacular free kick he scored against Carlisle earlier in the season when he took aim from twenty-five yards out. The home ‘keeper scrambled over to flick the ball over the bar and keep the scores at 0-0.

Colchester had seven shots on target in the first half, and Collin was again needed to prevent a U’s goal when Nouble’s flicked header was flying towards the far corner from a corner, only to be denied by a reflex save.

Four minutes before the break, the visitors took the lead. Norris’ initial shot was saved by Collin with Nouble collecting the ball by the corner flag. He laid the ball into Jackson who picked out Poku, who got the ball out from under his feet before curling a fine effort into the bottom corner to give Colchester United a deserved lead.

The visitors could have been three goals to the good before half time when Bramall took aim from another free kick. His curling shot from a tight angle bounced off the top of the bar and out for a goal kick.

Kwame Poku ensured that his side went three goals up in the 59th minute as his curling volley ended up in the bottom corner, possibly with a slight deflection off a home defender.

Colchester United were dominant throughout and moved up to sixth and back into the play-off places with the three-goal win, with Northampton and Port Vale both dropping points this afternoon.

Their next match will be at home against struggling Scunthorpe United next week at the JobServe Community Stadium.