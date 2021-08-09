1 hour ago

Ghanaian teen Omari Forson has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new deal.

The 17-year-old is a player Manchester United are very excited about, and with good reason.

Arsenal made an attempt to lure Forson away last year, without success, The Mail reported.

Forson stepped up to the under-18s and despite a spell out injured, the attacking midfielder showed real quality for United’s academy.

Forson scored five goals in 13 appearances for the under-18s, providing a further five assists last season.

His biggest impact was felt when he stepped up the under-23s at the bench of the season and stole the show in a win over Derby.

Forson linked up with the likes of Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga, and Hannibal and embraced the jump up in quality. Not only that, but he was the best player on the pitch.

The promising youngster scored once and provided two assists in a 6-2 win.

His incisive forward passing showed a combination of impressive touch and good decision making, and proved to his coaches he is ready to make the step up.

This season Forson will get the opportunity to establish himself as a regular in the under-23s, and he has started well.

Forson has begun the summer well, and continued to show that he can make an impact in the under-23s side.

He scored a long range shot in the under-23 victory away at Hibernian a fortnight ago, and then opened the scoring on Friday night in a draw at Kidderminster.

Forson is going to be given the platform to continue this form for the under-23s this season, and there is a very good chance he will be called to train with the first team if he succeeds.