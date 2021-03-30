1 hour ago

Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu has been hospitalised after collapsing on the field of play whiles officiating the final 2021 AFCON qualifier between Ivory Coast and Ethiopia.

Bulu was stretched off the field in the 80th minutes at a the Ivorians were leading by 3-1 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

It was the players who noticed the respected match official was struggling to stand on his feet.

They tried to help him stand until he fell on the field and was stretched off.

The match ended abruptly after 11 minutes of hold-up. The fourth official who was expected to replace Charles Bulu is an Ivorian and prevented a conflict of interest.

As a result, the match had to be called off with 11 minutes left to play.

The match was for a mere formality as both teams have already secured qualification to Cameroon.