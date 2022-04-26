7 hours ago

Ghanaian referee Joyce Obenewa Appiah has been appointed to officiate this weekend’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Morocco and Niger.

The experienced centre referee who has handled and excelled in top matches in the Ghana Women's Premier League as well as the FA Cup competition will be assisted by compatriots Alice Farizua Chacule (Assistant I), Mary Tei (Assistant II) and Barikisu Chisu Salifu (Fourth referee).

Inas Mazhar from Egypt will serve as the Match Commissioner while Said Zakini works as COVID-19 Officer

The match will be played at the Rabat stadium on Friday, April 29, 2022. The winner of this match will meet the winner of the tie between Ghana’s Black Maidens and Guinea for one of two slots for the FIFA World Cup in India.