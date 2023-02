1 hour ago

Ghana's Roland Nii Dodoo Addy will be on the lines as Assistant Referee for the TotalEnergies U20 African Cup of Nations, Egypt 2023 between Mozambique vs Senegal.

The match has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 1600hrs at the Cairo International Stadium.

Addy will join Libyan Referee Abdulrazg Ahmed, Assistant referee Hamza Bouzit from Algeria and fourth official Hamidou Diero to officiate the game.

The tournament is being staged from February 19- March 11, 2023.