1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a team of Ghanaian referees to officiate the CAF Champions League match between APR FC of Rwanda and Pyramids FC of Egypt.

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will serve as the match referee, while Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Seth Abletor will act as assistant referees.

Charles Benle Bulu has been designated as the fourth official for the encounter.

Additionally, Mike Letti from Uganda has been appointed as the match commissioner, with Ali Mohamed Ahmed from Somalia serving as the referee assessor.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.