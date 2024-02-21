8 hours ago

Ghanaian referees Rita Boateng and Emmanuel Dolagbanou have been chosen as part of the 48 referees selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate at the 13th African Games.

Rita Boateng, serving as a center referee, will oversee matches in the Women’s Football event, while Emmanuel Dolagbanou will act as an assistant referee in the Men’s Football event.

The 13th African Games are scheduled to take place from Friday, March 8, to Saturday, March 23, 2024. This prestigious tournament will showcase the talent and skill of athletes from across the African continent.

Boateng and Dolagbanou's selection highlights their dedication and expertise in officiating football matches, earning them the opportunity to represent Ghana on the continental stage.

Their participation in the African Games underscores Ghana's commitment to contributing to the development and promotion of sports in Africa.