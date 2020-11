3 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), have appointed Ghanaian referee Abdul Latif Qadiri to handle Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round 1st leg tie between Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso and Nigerian side Enyimba FC.

The Wa based referee will be assisted by compatriots Tijani Mohammed (Assistant I), Emmanuel Allou (Assistant II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official)

Martin Gomez from The Gambia will be the Match Commissioner.