A Ghanaian secondary school student has managed to get the attention of Wyclef Jean after a video of him rapping in his school uniform went viral.

In the video, the rapper is seen dropping bars while other students listened and cheered him on.

The video was well viewed by Twitter users and when rapper Wyclef Jean saw it, he gave a shout out to the upcoming rapper and added that his company, Carnival world music Group, is "looking" for the boy.

He retweeted a video of the Ghanaian secondary school rapper and wrote: "Carnival world music Group is looking for this kid he got talent !!!!!"