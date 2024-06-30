8 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman has disclosed that his decision to join Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion was heavily influenced by the club's commitment to nurturing young talent.

The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract with Brighton for a fee of €19.5 million, departing Danish Super Liga side FC Nordsjaelland.

"I have been watching Brighton for quite a long time, and I believe they have the same style of play as FC Nordsjaelland," Osman said in an interview with TV3.

"I think it's a hub to nurture talents, and that's why I chose Brighton ahead of other clubs."

Osman, who scored 10 goals and provided eight assists last season, made his debut for the Black Stars in March and is enthusiastic about his new chapter at Brighton.

"I'm looking forward to learning and growing as a player," he added. With Brighton's pre-season set to begin on July 21, Osman is eager to integrate with his new team.

"I'm excited to meet my new teammates and coaches," he said. "I'm ready to give my best and help the team achieve success."

Osman's move to Brighton highlights the club's strategy of investing in promising young players, and his development will be closely watched as he aims to make an impact in the Premier League.