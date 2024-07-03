1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus, the talented Ghanaian midfielder, finds himself in a transfer spotlight with the expiration of his £85 million release clause.

Kudus, who had an outstanding season with West Ham United after joining from Ajax, emerged as a pivotal player with eight goals and six assists in the Premier League, along with five goals in the Europa League.

Previously, Kudus was shielded by an £85 million release clause, which deterred many potential suitors.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, this clause is no longer in effect as it expired last month, potentially opening the door for clubs interested in acquiring the midfielder.

Despite the expiration of his release clause, there have been no concrete offers on the table for Kudus, who remains under contract with West Ham until 2028.

The club's new manager, Julen Lopetegui, is keen to retain Kudus following his impressive debut season, indicating a desire to continue developing the midfielder's talent within the squad.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Kudus's availability without a binding release clause could lead to increased interest from clubs looking to secure his services for the upcoming seasons.