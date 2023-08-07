4 hours ago

Ghanaian and Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, is on the verge of making a move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kudus Mohammed has agreed to personal terms with Brighton, and the club has reached a 40 million Euros agreement with Ajax for the transfer.

He is scheduled to undergo a medical examination on Tuesday, August 8, as part of his anticipated move to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old midfielder was a standout performer for Ajax last season, showcasing his immense talent and catching the attention of several Premier League clubs.

However, he has expressed a desire for a new chapter in his career, and Brighton seems to be the club that has won the race for his signature.

Brighton has already made moves in the transfer market, selling Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and discussing a potential transfer for Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

Upon the successful completion of the medical, the talented forward will finalize the deal by signing a contract with Brighton & Hove Albion, officially becoming a new player for the club.

Brighton & Hove Albion will pay Ajax a fee of £38 million for Mohammed Kudus, and Ajax will also be entitled to 15% of any future sale involving the player.

The Ghanaian midfielder had an exceptional campaign last season, contributing 18 goals and 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in European football.