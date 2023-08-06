3 hours ago

Ghana international Osman Bukari was in scintillating form as Red Star Belgrade cruised to a commanding 4-0 victory over Napredak in the Serbian top-flight on Sunday.

The pacey winger, who is a key player for the Black Stars, started the match and played the entire duration, leaving a lasting impact on the game and helping Red Star Belgrade secure a resounding home win.

Red Star Belgrade wasted no time in asserting their dominance, as Ivorian striker Jean-Philippe Krasso opened the scoring just five minutes into the encounter.

However, it was Bukari who stole the show in the 35th minute, doubling his team's lead with a well-taken goal after a precision pass from Jean-Philippe Krasso.

The goals kept flowing for Red Star Belgrade, as two minutes later, Srdjan Mijailovic found the back of the net, further extending their lead to 3-0 before the first half concluded.

In the second half, Red Star Belgrade continued their relentless attacking display, and Osman Bukari once again demonstrated his playmaking prowess.

He set up Jean-Philippe Krasso to score the fourth and final goal of the match, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Serbian champions.

Bukari's exceptional performance against Napredak follows his brilliant showing in the season opener against Vojvodina, where he contributed two goals to help Red Star Belgrade secure an impressive 5-0 win.

With two games into the season, the Ghanaian winger has already made a significant impact, scoring two goals and providing two assists for his team.

His exceptional performances have played a vital role in Red Star Belgrade's flying start to the campaign.

As the season progresses, fans can expect Osman Bukari to continue shining on the pitch and play a crucial role in Red Star Belgrade's quest for further success in the Serbian top-flight.