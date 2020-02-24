40 minutes ago

A Ghanaian software company has launched an advanced mobile phone tracking solution for parents and employers.

The app has various advanced features for parents to track and monitor the activities of their children and for employers to track and monitor the activities and location of staff in real-time.

“While parents assume their kids who are under 16 spend just one and a half hours on the phone daily, in reality, their kids spend three hours on the phone. That is double the time assumed. This shows parents are highly misinformed.

“Sometimes it is easy to let kids use the phone when a parent is busy or wants some quiet time. But the increased use of smartphones and tablets by children leads to many problems,” said CEO of the start-up company, Interactive Edge Ltd, Agbeko Dzamesi.

MobiSafe, which is for legal use only, can track activities of mobile phone users like and detect cyberbullying and when users visit adult content websites.

It can help parents know if their kids are facing body image issues. If there is no regulation or parental phone monitoring on the usage of mobiles, the kids will face significant problems ahead. Parents can use some steps for cell phone monitoring to prevent the unrestricted usage of phones, said Mr Dzamesi.

“Firstly, they can physically moderate the use of smartphones. Using security like phone monitoring apps, fingerprint locks on phones, and giving it away to children only for a few minutes a day sounds like a better option than buying them their phones.

“A parent must decide when their kid needs a phone, only then can they buy them one. Most of the Kids in the US have a phone when they are 12. It is essential to check their phones from time to time, so they don’t visit dangerous web sites. Other than physically barring the kid from visiting harmful web sites, parents can control the router level. They can block adult web sites and malicious web sites, so their kids can’t access it,” he said.

He said the motivation for developing the up stems for the many unsafe uses of mobile phones, adding that “these days kids are also becoming victims of cyberbullying. It affects the mental health of a kid and causes depression. To avoid such situations, parents can check on their social media accounts and still respect their kid’s privacy using MobiSafe,” he said.

The software start-up adds that companies that are into sales and marketing also have a peculiar problem of not being able to track and monitor the movement and activities of their staff in the field.

“MobiSafe provides handy tools such as geo-fencing and live location tracking to help them monitor and make timely decisions to save cost and time,” he said.

The Mobile Tracking App currently works on android devices only and has the following additional features:

● Keylogger

● Phone call tracking

● SMS Tracking



● Photos

● Videos

● Whatsapp Tracking

● Instagram Tracking

● Snapchat Tracking

● Facebook Tracking

● Contacts

● Location Tracking

● Geo-Fencing

● Keyword Monitoring

● Wifi

● Web site Tracking

● And many more Source: myjoyonline.com