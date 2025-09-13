17 hours ago

Ghanaian internationals, Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were involved in both Leicester City goals in their 2-2 draw at Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, September 13, Black Stars captain, Jordan Ayew opened his goal scoring account for Leicester City in the EFL Championship during the Matchday 5 of the season, when he grabbed the first equalizer against Oxford United. The Ghanaian attacker who 34 two days prior to the game, found the back of the net on the 13th minute mark when the home side, Oxford United had already broken the deadlock on the 9th minute through Will Lankshear.

Jordan Ayew, who returned from the international break in high spirits after notching a goal and assist in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers doubleheader against Chad and Mali earlier in the week. The veteran forward led the four time African champions to a draw and win against Chad and Mali in the qualifiers respectively. Coming into the game against Oxford United, the former Swansea FC attacker was poised to be on the score sheet as he was eager to grab his first of the 2025/26 campaign.

Jordan Ayew's goal of the afternoon came about when he pounced upon a loose back pass from an Oxford United defender who was unable to find his goalkeeper on time when Ayew ran in behind to pick the ball and slotted it past the already vulnerable goalkeeper.