36 minutes ago

In an exhilarating Chinese Super League encounter, talented Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu proved his worth by scoring his maiden league goal to salvage a valuable point for Wuhan Three Towns in their away clash against Henan Songshan.

Wuhan Three Towns found themselves in a precarious position during the match, but it was Yakubu who stepped up when it mattered most.

With time running out, the Tamale-born attacker, who is currently on loan from Portuguese side Rio Ave, came off the bench and showcased his scoring prowess by netting a crucial equalizer.

His goal ensured Wuhan Three Towns secured a 1-1 draw at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium.

The match initially seemed to favor Henan Songshan after Zichang Huang broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. However, Yakubu's introduction breathed new life into Wuhan Three Towns' attack, ultimately leading to a well-deserved equalizer.

Having made only three appearances for Wuhan Three Towns in the ongoing season, Yakubu has quickly shown his potential and impact on the field.

His debut league goal not only rescued his team from a potential loss but also highlighted his ability to rise to the occasion under pressure.

Yakubu's performance serves as a testament to his skill and determination, leaving Wuhan Three Towns supporters eager to witness more of his contributions in the remaining matches.

As the season progresses, the Ghanaian international is set to play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of success.

Wuhan Three Towns' decision to secure Yakubu on a season-long loan from Rio Ave has proven to be a wise one, as the striker has quickly adapted to his new surroundings and showcased his scoring prowess.