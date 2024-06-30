8 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban has extended his contract with Italian club Genoa, following the expiration of his previous deal. Ekuban, who initially joined Genoa in 2021, has committed to a two-year extension with an option for an additional year.

Since transferring from Trabzonspor, Ekuban has established himself as a crucial player for Genoa.

His contributions were instrumental in the club securing an 11th place finish in Serie A last season.

The 30-year-old's performance included four goals and three assists in 29 appearances, primarily playing as a left winger.

Genoa confirmed Ekuban's contract extension via their official X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing a video compilation of some of his notable goals and captioning it with, "Eku stays."

Ekuban, who has netted three goals in 13 appearances for the Ghanaian national team, will rejoin his teammates for pre-season training next month, ready to build on his previous successes and help the club in the upcoming season.