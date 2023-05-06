1 hour ago

Caleb Ekuban, the talented Ghanaian forward, played a key role in Genoa's promotion back to Serie A after spending only one year in the second division.

Genoa, alongside Frosinone, clinched the promotion after securing a better result than Bari in the race for the top two spots.

Coach Alberto Gilardino's side defeated Ascoli 2-1 at Marassi, with Mattia Bani and Milan Badelj both finding the back of the net, while Bari was held to a 1-1 draw in Modena.

Genoa, Italy's oldest football club founded in 1893, has a rich history of dominating the sport, winning nine titles before the current Serie A format.

Last season, they faced relegation to the second division after a chaotic campaign that saw the club taken over by American investors, 777 Partners.

However, the club's fortunes have turned around this season, thanks in part to the contributions of Ekuban and other talented players.

Ekuban, who came off the bench to feature in the win over Ascoli, has scored one goal and provided two assists in 12 league matches for Genoa this season.

With Genoa back in the top flight, Ekuban will have the opportunity to showcase his skills on a bigger stage and help his team compete against Italy's best.