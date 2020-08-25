32 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban is set to have a medical with Celtic after Trabzonspor accepted an €8m (£7.2m) bid from the Scottish champions for the forward, according to a report from Turkish newspaper Haberturk.

The outlet claims that Trabzonspor were not actively looking to sell the former Leeda United forward but they felt that the bid was a fair one and as such, they’re allowing the forward to leave for Celtic Park.

Ekuban, who scored 10 goals and has 11 assists in 34 games for Trabzonspor last season, will reportedly fly from Turkey to Scotland in the next few days to have a medical and to put pen to paper on a contract.

He has been linked with moves to Celta Vigo and teams from the gulf region.

The 26-year-old has scored 17 goals in 64 games for the Turkish Super Lig side.

Ekuban has in the past played for Leeds United after excelling at Albanian side Partizan Tirana.