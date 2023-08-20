2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah has successfully completed his move to Danish top-tier club Brondby IF.

The 20-year-old footballer has signed a four-year contract with Brondby IF after departing from Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Initially earmarked for the reserve squad, Yeboah rapidly progressed and ultimately earned his debut appearance for CFR Cluj in a Liga I match against Rapid București on July 16, 2022.

He made a strong impression on the field, leading to his promotion to the first team under the guidance of manager Dan Petrescu.

By the end of the same year, he had notched three goals in 16 league games.

In January 2023, Yeboah was on the brink of transferring to Slavia Prague. However, the deal fell through due to reported concerns about a meniscus issue that was discovered during his medical assessment.

Emmanuel Yeboah also had the opportunity to represent the Ghana U-23 squad in the U-23 AFCON held in Morocco.

Although the team did not progress beyond the group stage, Yeboah's participation showcased his potential and talent on the international stage.