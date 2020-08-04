4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Faris Sulemana has signed for lower tier Austria side Gersthofer SV on a two year deal.

The former DSG Meixner and Kumasi Aston Villa youth star has committed his future to the Austria second division club after a successful trial.

The lethal forward who had an impressive stint with Austrian lower tier side, DSG Meixner is set for a new challenge as he joins the green and whites for the next two seasons.

The 24 year old Kumasi born attacker is expected to bolster the attack of Gersthofer SV ahead of the upcoming Austria Bundesliga 2 side.

Faris Sulemana is yet to be capped by Ghana and he will hope his performance will convince the national team handlers.