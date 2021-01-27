2 hours ago

Ghana striker Francis Afriyie has signed a contract with Egyptian Premier League side Ghazl El-Mahalla in the current winter transfer window.

The 26 year old striker joins his new side on a free transfer after leaving Botswana side Township Rollers last year after the expiration of his contract.

Afriyie signed a six month loan deal with his new club on Monday but is still in Ghana awaiting his travelling documents to fly to Egypt next week.

He started his career with Ghana Premier League side Bechem United before leaving for Serbian club Vojvodina in 2017.

Afriyie has in the past played for Mexican outfit Murciélagos Fútbol Club for a season before joining Kenyan side Gor Mahia in 2019.