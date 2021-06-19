18 minutes ago

Ghanian striker Francis Ametepey has completed a transfer move to United Arab Emirates side Al Arabi.

According to Halftimegh.com, the bulky striker signed a three year contract with his new side.

The player after agreeing to the deal underwent his medical exams on Friday before putting pen to paper.

He is expected to bolster the the attacking options of the Umm Al Quwain-based team, which competes in Asia's top tier league

Ametepey has in the past played for Darkuman-based Katara Football Club and Real Mayoka Football Club.

The ruthless goal machine will play in the UAE First Division League for the next three seasons.

Francis Ametepey undergoing his medicals.