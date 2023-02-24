12 minutes ago

Ghanaian youngster, Frederick Twumasi has completed a transfer move to lower-tier Serbian side FK Jedinstvo for an undisclosed fee.

The young striker joins his new side for the remainder of the current campaign from Division One league side Koforidua Suhyen SC.

An official statement from the club read: “We are pleased to announce that our striker Frederick Twumasi has joined Serbian club FK Jedinstvo.”

He is not the only Ghanaian that has moved to the Serbian club as already they have on their books former King Faisal striker Zubairu Ibrahim and Kwaku Karikari, who also featured for Liberty Professionals and Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.