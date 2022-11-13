20 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo has signed for English League One side Burton Albion till the end of the 2022/23 season.

The former Leicester City striker joined his new side on a free transfer and will wear jersey number 45 shirt at his new side.

Dodoo started his career with Leicester City before leaving the Foxes to join Scottish giants Rangers in 2016. He went on to make 24 appearances during his time at Ibrox, and also spent periods on loan at Charlton Athletic and Blackpool respectively.

The 6ft front-man spent last season in Sky Bet League One with Doncaster Rovers, having had spells prior at Bolton Wanderers, Turkish side Ankara Keçiörengücü and Wigan Athletic.

Dodoo is no stranger to the club having scored four times in his career playing against the Brewers.

The new signing will wear the number 45 shirt and is set to feature in in today’s squad against Charlton Athletic.

On signing, Dodoo said: “I spoke to the manager and he told me what he’s hoping the team can achieve this season.

“I’ve got history of playing against the club and I hope to be a great help for the club whilst I’m here, especially contributing with goals.

“I’m fit, I’m in great condition and I’m ready to go!”

Brewers manager Dino Maamria said: “He’s been training with us, and we’ve seen enough to offer him a short-term deal. He’ll add us good options in the front forward areas, so hopefully he can come in and be a success here.”