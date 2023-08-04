4 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah, has received a nomination for the Boreham Wood FC Player of the Month for July, following an impressive preseason performance.

Appiah faces tough competition for the prize, with fellow players Mo Sagaf, Tyrone Maash, and Erico Sousa also vying for the title.

The former Black Stars striker showcased his goal-scoring prowess during the month, netting three goals in four games. Notably, two of his goals have been nominated for the Goal of the Month award, reflecting their exceptional quality.

One of these impressive strikes was delivered against Chelsea FC during a pre-season training match, making it a strong contender for the Goal-of-the-Month award.

Another notable goal was scored against Potters Bar Town on July 25th, earning him recognition on the shortlist for the prestigious award at Boreham Wood FC.

Appiah's third goal was scored in a match against the Arsenal academy towards the end of July, adding to his impressive goal tally for the month.

The 32-year-old forward joined the National League on a two-year deal after mutually terminating his contract with League Two side Crawley Town.

As the voting takes place for the Player of the Month award, fans and supporters of Boreham Wood FC will be eagerly anticipating the final result, acknowledging Kwesi Appiah's outstanding contributions during the preseason matches.