Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari was on target as his Swedish side Malmo FF swept away Ängelholm FF in the Swedish Cup game on Saturday.

The 21 year old came on as a second half substitute for Jo Inge Berget in the 64th minute and got onto the score sheet in the 79th minute with the third goal.

Johan Oremo was the one who surprisingly gave ÄFF the lead against Malmö, with a delicious goal behind Johan Dahlin.

Malmo FF had already missed a couple of good chances and balls had danced on the goal line, but the home team only kept their shock lead for just over a quarter.

Adi Nalic came on top of a corner just before half time and nodded in the equalizer to make it 1-1, and should have had Anton Hallbäck sent off after an hour - but referee Kasper Sjöberg was satisfied with the yellow card.

Veljko Birmancevic elegantly bent the following free kick into goal, before the next Hallbäck-Nalic duel took place.

It ended with a red card to the MFF player, who received a main move against Hallbäck. Nalic, who had a nice start to the cup, has thus played clearly in the group stage.

Eric Larsson nicely volleyed in the fourth and Anders Christiansen made it 5-1 in extra time.

Abubakari replaced the Norwegian after an hour and scored for the second match in a row as a substitute.

In between, the 21-year-old scored a penalty goal in the U21 match against Mjällby, and is getting closer to Berget's regular center place.