Dutch professional footballer of Ghanaian descent is the 2019/20 best player of the Dutch top-flight league as at the time of going on break due to the global Coronavirus, a ranking has said.

Statistics gathered by footballcritic.com indicates the AZ Alkmaar attacker is "arguably" the top performer in Eredivisie and added "Should that instigate the cancellation of the leagues, we have the Player of the Year awards ready to hand out".

The youthful and exciting AZ Alkmaar are level on points with Ajax after 25 matches, and their central striker is arguably the top performer in Eredivisie.

AZ's midfield stalwart Teun Koopmeiners, Ajax stars Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic, and Feyenoord's Steven Berghuis are all in with a shout, but the 19-year-old self-confessed Manchester United fan Myron Boadu has been the best so far.

Boadu has had to overcome two serious injuries in his young career, with the previous two campaigns being ruined by spells on the sidelines.

Thus, 2019/20 is his first full season, and he is proving to be a brilliant, versatile performer, who is equally dangerous around the penalty area as inside it. With 14 goals and six assists, his contribution is massive - and he is a big game player too.

He scored the last-minute winner against Ajax in December, and netted early against the champions again in AZ’s 2-0 win at Johan Cruyff Arena in March. Those goals enabled the underdogs to dream of a sensational title triumph if the season is to be completed.