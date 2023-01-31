1 hour ago

English Premier League side Leicester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Nathan Opoku on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old striker joins the English top-flight side from USL 2 side Syracuse University in the United States.

"Leicester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Nathan Opoku from FDM Field Masters Sporting Club, with the youngster to join OH Leuven on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, subject to league and international clearance." the club announced on their official website.

The 21-year-old striker, who has represented Ghana at the youth level, joins the Foxes from the American side after a successful period in the American college system, where he helped Syracuse University to its first NCAA Division 1 Men’s Soccer Championship in December last year.

Opoku’s footballing development will now continue on loan with Jupiler Pro League side OH Leuven, who currently sit 10th in the league and next face RFC Seraing on Saturday 4 February.