2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward, Patrick Twumasi, has taken the next step in his football career as he completes a move to Pafos FC in Cyprus. The Cypriot club has signed Twumasi with the aim of strengthening their squad ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

Twumasi, 29, comes to Pafos FC after an impressive stint with Israeli Premier League side, Maccabi Netanya. Over the past two seasons, he has shone as a star player for the Israeli team, delivering exceptional performances on the field.

During the previous season, Twumasi made 25 appearances in the Israeli Premier League, displaying his goal-scoring prowess with seven goals and providing two assists for Maccabi Netanya.

His outstanding performances have garnered attention, leading Pafos FC to secure his services for their squad.

Having played for various clubs, including Hannover 96, Astana, Deportivo Alaves, and Gaziantep, Twumasi brings valuable experience and a proven track record to his new club.

Pafos FC has high hopes for the Ghanaian international, expecting him to make a significant impact in their Cypriot league campaign.

The transfer fee for Twumasi's move to Pafos FC reportedly amounts to approximately €550,000, a testament to his talent and potential.

Twumasi is excited about the new opportunity and is eager to contribute to the success of his new club in Cyprus.

Football fans and enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating witnessing Twumasi's skills and goal-scoring prowess on display for Pafos FC in the upcoming season.