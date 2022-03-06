3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu scored the only goal for his German Bundesliga II side FC Erzgebirge Aue on Sunday afternoon against Jahn Regensburg.

The basement team have given their slender survival hopes some chance with the goal scored by the Ghanaian striker

FC Erzgebirge Aue have struggled in the German Bundesliga 2 campaign, with their status in the second tier competition in doubt due to their poor form.

Erzgebirge Aue are last but one on the league table after 25 matches with 19 points.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian striker has two goals and two assists in 14 matches this season in the German Bundesliga 2.